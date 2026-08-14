2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Mahindra is all set to launch and showcase several new products and concepts on the occasion of its annual event on August 15. The brand will also be launching several updated products on the same day, and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is also expected to be a part of the event. The updated Mahindra Scorpio Classic was leaked recently; let’s take a look at what all we have spotted.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Design The images of the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic have surfaced online. The latest images suggest that the new Mahindra Classic will come equipped with revised front and rear bumpers. Additionally, it will feature a slightly revised grille and a Silver Skid Plate. On the sides, a bigger D-Pillar, larger rear-quarter glass, and roof rails are visible, and the brand has also upgraded the side body cladding with SCORPIO badging. Alloy wheels get a new five-element design, and they also get a black finish. At the rear, the skid plate is finished in silver, and the roof spoiler is now bigger and comes with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic Spied: Gets New TFT Instrument Cluster And More 2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Expected Interior The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has not been revealed yet. Notably, the Scorpio N facelift was recently launched, and it comes with several enhancements over the previous generation model. We can expect the same for the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic as well. We expect the upcoming Scorpio Classic to come equipped with a slew of advanced features, such as ventilated seats, a redesigned dashboard, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

Also Read: 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Spotted Ahead Of Launch: Gets TFT Instrument Cluster, TPMS, And More 2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine Specs While the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has received some changes in terms of its exterior, and it is expected to receive a slew of changes inside the cabin, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of its powertrain. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will continue with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is paired with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT). As per reports, the brand might add an automatic transmission to the options.