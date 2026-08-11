Most Affordable 7-Seater Cars: India is a country of large families that prioritise space and flexibility. From Nissan to Mahindra, many car manufacturers offer some of the most popular 7-seater cars in the country. Are you looking for a 7-seater car with budget as a priority? We have compiled a list of the 5 most affordable 7-seater cars in the country.

Nissan Gravite The Nissan Gravite is currently the most affordable 7-seater car in the country, and it is priced from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Gravite was launched in India recently, and it comes equipped with features such as a steering wheel with mounted controls. It also gets an 8-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, a dashcam, a fully digital instrument cluster, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill start assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and more. The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission, and it can generate a peak power and torque output of 72 hp and 96 Nm, respectively.

Renault Triber The Renault Triber is the second most affordable car in the country, with prices starting from Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber is built on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Nissan Gravite. A new generation model of the Triber was launched in April 2026, and now it comes equipped with features such as steering-mounted controls, day/night IRVMs, a lamp at the rear, a height-adjustable driver seat with armrest, electrically folding ORVMs, a 12V socket for the third row, front tweeters, rear defogger, and an automatic climate control system. The Triber is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine that generates a peak power and torque output of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Undisguised: Gets Colour Screen, Monoshock Suspension, And More Mahindra Bolero The new Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The new generation model of the Mahindra Bolero was launched in India in October 2025. It comes equipped with leatherette upholstery inside the cabin, a new 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, audio-related controls mounted on a new steering wheel, and more. The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk 75 diesel engine, which generates peak power and torque output of 75bhp and 210Nm, respectively.

Mahindra Bolero Neo The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it is the fourth most affordable 7-seater car model in the country. The new-generation Bolero Neo was also launched in India in 2025, and it is powered by the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that can be paired with options of an automatic or a manual transmission. The diesel mill on the 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo generates 100bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Also Read: BMW X1 LWB Bookings Commence Ahead Of August 21 Launch: Gets Dual Screens, Automatic Parking, And More Maruti Suzuki Ertiga The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular 7-seater cars in the country, and it is the fifth most affordable car in India, with prices starting from Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Ertiga comes equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an automatic climate control system, roof-mounted AC vents for rear passengers, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, and more. The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which can be paired with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of generating a peak power output of 101 bhp and 135 Nm, respectively.