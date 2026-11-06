The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market since its introduction in 2022. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One has been spied at a dealership for the first time. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One.
Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Exterior
The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One features a new grille at the front with horizontal chrome elements, which seems to be inspired by the Scorpio N Lifestyler pickup truck. The spy shots show the brand’s logo in the centre.
The upcoming Scorpio N Edition One retains the headlight setup, a sculpted bonnet, fog lamps placed at the lower bumper. However, chrome details can be seen at the lower bumper area and the upper grille edge.
The spotted unit was finished in a black paint scheme, and it features Edition One badging at the front doors and on the quarter panel at the rear.
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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior & Features
Interior
The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to feature a wine red theme inside the cabin. The SUV features metallic trims surrounding the door pulls, centre console, and air vents. It is worth noting that the standard Scorpio N comes equipped with a brown-black interior theme.
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Features
The Scorpio N Edition One is expected to come equipped with a slew of advanced features, and key specifications might include:
- A larger floating touchscreen infotainment system
- Push-button start/stop
- Alloy wheels
- Surround-view camera
- Seat ventilation
- Level 2 ADAS
- Sony audio system
- A panoramic sunroof
- Blind view monitor
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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Engine
The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One comes equipped with the same engine options as the standard model. Key specifications include:
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Engine Capacity
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2-litre turbo petrol/2.2-litre turbo diesel engine
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Power Output
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203 hp (Petrol)/132 hp (diesel)
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Torque Output
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380 Nm (Petrol)/175 Nm (diesel)
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Transmission
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6-speed manual/automatic
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Drivetrain
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Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)