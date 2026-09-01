Porsche Cayenne EV: The Porsche Cayenne electric was launched in India in November last year, and its deliveries will begin from September 30, 2026. The electric SUV by Porsche is priced at Rs 1.77 crore, ex-showroom. The Porsche Cayenne EV is the brand’s most powerful electric offering in the country. The Cayenne electric is the third electric vehicle in the brand’s India lineup.

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Key Details Porsche Cayenne Electric: Key Details Features Standard Trim Turbo Trim Battery Capacity 113 kWh 113 kWh Range 643 km 623 km Maximum Power 402 bhp 845 bhp Charging 400 kW DC Fast 400 kW DC Fast 0 to 100 km/h 4.8 seconds 2.5 seconds Top speed 230 km/h 260 km/h Price Rs 1.77 Crore Rs 2.27 Crore Porsche Cayenne Electric: Exterior & Design The Porsche Cayenne Electric has the same silhouette as its ICE counterpart, but it features several design elements that differentiate it from the latter, such as: A closed grille at the front

Movable air flaps

Air flaps on the sides for enhanced battery cooling

Thick body cladding running across the whole length of the SUV

Iconic flyline roofline

Connected taillight setup

lluminated Porsche badging

Skid plate with active air dampers on the rear Also Read:

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Features Inside the cabin, the Porsche Cayenne electric comes equipped with several advanced features. Key highlights include: A curved OLED display with integrated controls & instrument cluster

An optional display for the co-passenger

A panoramic sunroof

A heads-up display with augmented reality (AR)

Electrically powered seats with ventilation & heating

Ambient lighting

AI-powered voice assistant

Level 2 ADAS Also Read:

Porsche Cayenne EV: Range & Performance Range & Battery Pack The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be offered in a total of two trims: the standard Porsche Cayenne Electric and the top-spec Turbo trim. Both of these trims will be powered by a 113 kWh battery pack. While the standard trim has a claimed range of up to 642 km, the top-spec turbo trim has a lower claimed range of up to 623 km.

Performance Standard Trim 402 bhp

Up to 435 bhp in launch control mode

0-100 km/h: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

Gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Turbo Trim 845 bhp

Up to 1139 bhp in launch control mode

0-100 km/h: 2.5 seconds

Top speed: 260 km/h

Gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD)