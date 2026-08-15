Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has remained one of the most-awaited product launches. While several prototypes of the Himalayan 750 have been spied testing in India and Europe, a prototype was recently spied in the UK near the brand’s Technology Centre in Leicestershire. The prototype looked production-ready, and here’s what you can expect regarding the launch timeline, features, and engine specs of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied As mentioned earlier, several prototypes of the Himalayan 750 have been spied on different occasions in the country. However, the recent model looks more production-ready as it has better finishing than the other models spied earlier. The spy shots suggest that the bike will feature a round headlight at the front, along with a semi-fairing and a bigger windshield. Additionally, dual-disc brakes at the front wheel, an upswept exhaust, and a round instrument cluster were also visible in the latest spy shots.

Also Read: MC Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux: Check Price, Features, And Specs Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine & Launch Notably, the brand has recently confirmed that it will be showcasing its 750cc platform at EICMA 2026. Thus, we expect the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 to be unveiled during the event that will be held between November 5 and November 8 this year. Notably, the brand has confirmed that the bike will be powered by a new 750cc parallel-twin engine, which is expected to be a bored-out version of the 649cc parallel-twin engine that powers the brand’s 650cc lineup. The brand has not yet shared the official specifications of the powertrain, but we expect the engine to be capable of generating peak power and torque outputs of 55 PS and 60 Nm, respectively.