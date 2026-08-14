Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: The Skoda Slavia facelift 2026 has been teased ahead of its official debut set for August 18, 2026. The prototypes of the Skoda Slavia have been spied on several occasions in the country. The interiors of the Slavia were also spied on one of the recently spied test mules. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift in terms of design, features, and specs.

Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026: Design As informed earlier, the Skoda Slavia facelift has been spied testing on several occasions in the country, and another test mule was recently spied. The recently spied test mule was heavily disguised from the front and rear ends, and we anticipate these areas of the sedan to receive massive changes. The recent spy shots hint that the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift might feature ‘Connected LED ribs’, which we have recently seen on the Skoda Kushaq facelift. We also expect the Slavia facelift to come equipped with a butterfly grille, sculpted bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch In September? Ventilated Seats, Level 2 ADAS, And More Expected 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Interior As mentioned earlier, the interior of one of the test mules of the Slavia facelift was spied recently. The dashboard of the prototype was heavily disguised. However, it reveals several key details about the cabin of the upcoming Slavia facelift. To begin with, the layout of the dashboard remains the same as the outgoing model. The steering wheel also seems to be familiar to the current model, but the test mule was spied with a free-standing central touchscreen infotainment system. We expect it to feature rear seats with a massage function, ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, an electric sunroof, an automatic climate control system, a wireless smartphone charger, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup To Be Unveiled Today: Here’s What To Expect Skoda Slavia Facelift: Expected Engine While the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to receive major changes in terms of design and features, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of powertrain. We expect the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift to retain multiple powertrain options, including a 1-litre three-cylinder engine with 115 hp and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with 150 hp, offered with the current model of the sedan on sale.