Tata Nexon Camo Edition Walkaround Video: The Tata Nexon Camo Edition was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Camo Edition is a limited-run edition, and it comes packed with several enhancements over the standard trims of the SUV. The Jagran Hitech team recently got a chance to capture the premium features offered with the Nexon Camo Edition, and here’s our video for the same. Let’s take a look.

Watch: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Walkaround Video Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Undisguised: Gets Colour Screen, Monoshock Suspension, And More Tata Nexon Camo Edition: Exterior The brand has introduced two exclusive colour options with the Tata Nexon Camo Edition. The colour options are called Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. Additional changes to the exterior include special Camo badging that is placed on the front fenders of the SUV.

Also Read: BMW X1 LWB Bookings Commence Ahead Of August 21 Launch: Gets Dual Screens, Automatic Parking, And More Tata Nexon Camo Edition: Interior & Features Inside the cabin, the Camo edition has received some highly noticeable changes. The biggest highlight is the new 12.3-inch Harmon Kardon infotainment screen with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The front seat headrests also get Camo badging. It also gets a dashcam that works with a 360-degree camera, which is also on offer here. Other than the mentioned changes, the Nexon continues with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a JBL 9-speaker audio system, and more.