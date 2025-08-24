The seat-sharing negotiations in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections are in the final stage, as both the BJP and JDU have a near consensus. According to a report by The Indian Express, the BJP and JDU are likely to contest an equal seats. They are most likely to contest 100 to 105 seats each. The new equation is likely to solidify the BJP's dominance over the JDU in the alliance, as back in 2020, JDU contested 115 seats while the BJP fought as a junior partner on 110 seats.

Although the BJP had won 74 seats compared to 43 of JDU. It will be the first time in the state assembly elections that the BJP will be fighting on equal seats with the JDU. The aforementioned report cited sources saying that despite winning fewer seats, the JDU was unlikely to settle at fewer than 100 seats. The report further suggested that Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) is demanding 40 seats to contest as an NDA partner.

However, the coalition is likely to give 20 seats to Paswan's party. In the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, the rest of the seats will go to other alliance partners, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

In 2020, LJP was not a part of the alliance and had contested 135 seats on its own. VIP, which is now with the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan, contested as an NDA ally in 11 states The report quoted a senior NDA leader saying, "The JD(U)’s poor performance last time was largely due to the LJP fielding candidates against it. The party still commands around 10% of Bihar’s votes, especially among the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), and its role remains crucial. The polls are being fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with the campaign centred on bringing him back as chief minister. There’s no question of the JD(U) contesting fewer seats than the BJP, though minor adjustments may be made to accommodate allies".

The seat-sharing is almost final between the BJP and JDU with LJP (RV) being the only contention. A senior BJP leader said, "They've been demanding 40 seats, which is way above their weight". "Yes, they have five MPs and that will be respected, but the realistic figure is closer to 20. We also need to accommodate Kushwaha and Manjhi and there could be a few surprise entrants", he added. LJP is making demands based on its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it won all 5 seats it contested. These five Lok Sabha constituencies span over 30 assembly segments in which LJP was leading in 29 with its six per cent vote share in the elections.