The weather across Bihar is expected to undergo slight changes during the Chhath festivities. According to the Meteorological Department, fog and partly cloudy skies are likely in the mornings of October 27 and 28 across most parts of the state, including Patna. A mild chill will persist during the mornings and evenings, with intermittent cloud cover during the day.

In the next four days, the maximum temperature is expected to drop by two to four degrees Celsius. Weather conditions may change again after Chhath, as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression on October 27 and may develop into a cyclonic storm. The system is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening or night of October 28.

Due to its impact, a warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has been issued for northern and northeastern Bihar, including Patna, between October 29 and 31. During this period, lightning and winds reaching 30-40 km/h are possible in several areas.

The Meteorological Centre has advised farmers to complete Kharif crop harvesting promptly and avoid irrigating vegetable fields. People have been urged to keep cattle sheltered during lightning and use electrical appliances cautiously. On Saturday, Patna and nearby regions experienced foggy conditions in the morning, followed by sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The weather remained generally normal. Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.1 degrees Celsius, while Purnia reported the highest maximum temperature at 34.2 degrees Celsius.

An increase in maximum temperature was observed in 15 cities, including Patna, while a decline was noted in others. Temperature in Major Cities (Degrees Celsius): -Patna: Max 33.6 | Min 25.1 -Gaya: Max 32.6 | Min 21.6 -Bhagalpur: Max 33.3 | Min 22.9 -Muzaffarpur: Max 32.0 | Min 24.6