In a major initiative to ensure convenience and safety during the Chhath Mahaparv, the Patna district administration has launched a dedicated website, www.chhathpujapatna.in, and an Android mobile app titled “Chhath Puja Patna.” The digital platforms were inaugurated in the presence of District Magistrate Dr Thyagarajan SM, Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma, and Municipal Commissioner Yashpal Meena.

Through this website and mobile app, all important information related to the Chhath Puja ghats (river banks) has been made available in one place. Users can access a list of ghats and parking areas, a facility to reach the ghats via GPS navigation, information on dangerous and unusable ghats, a list of ponds, contact numbers of deputed magistrates and officials, as well as an option to submit complaints and suggestions.

The district administration has appealed to devotees to use this app and website during the Chhath festival to ensure a safe, well-organised, and clean celebration. Along with this, the Patna Smart City Limited has made robust arrangements for the security of the Ganga ghats during the Chhath Mahaparv. About 187 Smart City cameras have been installed at 35 major Chhath ghats, with the live feed from these cameras to be monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Through the Smart City cameras, information about any suspicious activity or emergency will be immediately relayed to the administrative and security officials present at the ghats, so that prompt action can be taken. The cameras include both PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and fixed cameras, allowing for views of the ghats from all directions.

The ghats where cameras have been installed include Collectorate Ghat, Mahendru Ghat, Kali Ghat, Bans Ghat, Patna College Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Minar Ghar, Nojar Katra, Patipul Ghat, and JP Setu Ghat, among other major ghats. For security purposes, temporary control rooms are being set up at NIT Ghat, Minar Ghat, Patipul Ghat, and Ghat number 93, where officials from the district administration and Bihar Police will be stationed.

Additionally, the public is being made aware of cleanliness and safety through a public address system across the city. This system has been installed at a total of 69 locations, with 16 PA systems active at the Ganga ghats.