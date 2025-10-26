In the run for the Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress has released a list of 40 star campaigners, which includes prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Meira Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Kanhaiya Kumar and Pawan Khera.

The grand old party has already dispatched senior leaders to Bihar to accelerate the election campaign. As part of the INDIA bloc, Congress is focusing on strengthening coordination with other coalition parties.

The aim is to resolve any differences within the alliance before the polls and form a united front to present a strong challenge to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress leader will also meet Tejashwi Yadav and prioritise resolving the "friendly fight" situation in seats where the alliance is contesting.

Star campaigners

The star campaigners for the Congress include Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Digvijay Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Meira Kumar, Krishna Allavaru, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Syed Nasir Hussain, Manoj Ram, Alka Lamba, Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakeel Ahmed, Jitu Patwari, Sukhdev Bhagat, Rajesh Kumar Ram, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Madan Mohan Jha, Ajay Rai, Jignesh Mevani, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), Charanjit Singh Channi, Anil Jaihind, Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, Mohammad Javed, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Uday Bhanu Chib and Subodh Kant Sahay.