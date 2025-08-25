The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, already has several programs to help women become financially independent. Now, to increase their income even more, the Labor Resources Department and the Rural Development Department are teaming up on a major skill development plan.

The goal is to improve the work skills of women who are part of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). New training courses are being created for this. The initiative aims to train 12 lakh women, hoping to help more of them become a "Lakhpati Didi" — a term for women who earn at least one lakh rupees a year.

According to a senior official, the state is asking for financial help from the central government's Ministry of Skill Development. This move comes after the central ministry agreed last month to fund programs that help rural women develop skills and earn more.

The target for the next five years is to train over 1.2 million women in these groups, with an estimated project cost of Rs 345.56 crore.

Digital Marketing Training For Educated Women

Starting this financial year (2025-26), women who are part of the state's "JEEViKA" program and have passed their 10th, 12th grade or are college graduates will receive special training in digital marketing and e-commerce.