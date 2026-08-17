The primary market is set for another busy week, with initial public offerings (IPOs) of seven companies, including Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, set to open for public subscription. They together will raise over Rs 6,400 crore through initial share sales.

IPOs This Week The week begins on August 17 with the Rs 2,600-crore IPO from Horizon Industrial Parks, alongside the Rs 1,700-crore issue from jewellery retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart. Subsequently, Shankesh Jewellers and the film and TV production house Sunshine Pictures will launch their public offerings on August 18, seeking to raise Rs 367 crore and Rs 282 crore, respectively.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, operating under the Gaja Capital brand, is set to debut its Rs 550-crore IPO on August 19. This will be followed by Tempsens Instruments (India) on August 20, while the integrated gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises will float its Rs 825-crore IPO on August 21.

Rs 6,400 Crore To Be Raised In total, these seven entities aim to secure over Rs 6,400 crore through their public issues, ensuring another high-activity period for the primary market. Capital gathered from the fresh issues will primarily fund business growth, capital projects, and debt clearance. Conversely, the funds generated from the OFS component will be directed to the participating shareholders.

With these new listings, industry statistics suggest that the total count of companies launching IPOs in 2026 is likely to reach 55. Horizon Industrial Parks' Rs 2,600-crore offering is comprised entirely of a fresh issue with shares priced between Rs 57-60. The firm intends to allocate these funds toward the repayment of existing debt. For Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, the price band has been established at Rs 190-201 per share. Its Rs 1,700-crore total consists of a Rs 1,200-crore fresh issue and a Rs 500-crore OFS.

Shankesh Jewellers' Rs 367-crore issue comes with a price band of Rs 88-93 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 1 crore equity shares. Sunshine Pictures has set a price range of Rs 342-360 for its Rs 282-crore public sale. The offering includes a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares along with an OFS of 30.37 lakh shares, bringing the total size to 78.37 lakh shares.

Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah will sell shares through the OFS. Gaja Alternative Asset Management has set a price band of Rs 152-160 per share for its Rs 550-crore IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 450 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 100 crore.

Tempsens Instruments is slated to provide a fresh issue worth Rs 95 crore, supplemented by an OFS of 1.85 crore shares. Augmont Enterprises' Rs 825 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 620 crore and an OFS of Rs 205 crore.

The specific price bands for Tempsens Instruments and Augmont Enterprises are expected to be disclosed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Additionally, the logistics and air freight firm Skyways Air Services is set to debut its Rs 583-crore IPO on August 24, maintaining the momentum of the primary market into the following week.