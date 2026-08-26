As a Rakshabandhan gift to women of the national capital, Delhi’s chief minister, Rekha Gupta, will hand over sanction letters to around 4,000 women eligible for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at Talkatora Stadium. Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a monthly financial assistance scheme, which is scheduled to start from September 1.

If you are a Delhi resident and want to be a beneficiary, here is everything you need to know about the scheme. What is the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Delhi Laxmi Yojna is a welfare scheme that offers Rs 2,500 a month to eligible women, residents of the Union Territory of Delhi. The state government has allocated Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget.

The application process was opened on August 1st, 2026, and the official portal is currently live. Meanwhile, according to the latest government figures, over 9 lakh women had registered on the scheme's portal till August 25. Additionally, 6.52 lakh applications had been submitted.

The chief minister will distribute approval letters on August 26th, with fund disbursement scheduled to start on September 1. Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance payout structure is as follows: Rs 1,000 is deposited into the beneficiary's CBDC (digital rupee) wallet for use on government-approved goods and services.

Rs 1,500 is credited to an FD/RD account, which can be withdrawn with interest after three years.

However, applicants may choose to deposit the full Rs 2,500 into an FD/RD account. They can withdraw after three years. Eligibility Criteria To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements: Age: 21 to 60 years.

Residency: Must be a permanent resident of Delhi for at least 10 years.

Income: Total family income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per annum.

Household Limit: Only one woman per family may apply. Ineligibility You are ineligible for the scheme if: You have a registered criminal case.

You have more than three children.

Your household's annual electricity consumption exceeds 2,400 units.

Any family member pays GST.

The family owns a large vehicle (larger than a standard car).

Any family member currently holds or has retired from a government position. Required Documentation Please prepare the following documents: Aadhaar card (showing a Delhi address)

Residence certificate

Income proof

Ration card

Passport-size photograph

Bank account details (passbook or cancelled cheque)

Support letter from your local MP/MLA How to Apply Visit the official portal: dly.delhi.gov.in. Select the 'Apply' tab, then click 'Register Now' to access the form. Enter your name and Aadhaar number Next, you have to provide your gender and date of birth; click 'Continue'. Verify your mobile number via the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone. You get a registration ID and password. Log in with these credentials to answer the eligibility questions and confirm your details. Enter your personal, household, and banking information carefully, as funds will be credited to this account. Upload the support letter and signature from your local MP or MLA. Review and submit the form, then download and save your acknowledgement receipt.