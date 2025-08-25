Fitch Maintains 'BBB-' Status For India: The proposed 50 per cent US tariffs on India pose a moderate downside risk to its 6.5 per cent GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal, the agency said.

"India's economic outlook remains strong relative to peers, even as momentum has moderated in the past two years," Fitch said, adding the ratings are supported by its robust growth and solid external finances.

'BBB-' is the lowest investment grade rating and comes within a fortnight of another global rating agency S&P upgrading India's credit rating by a notch to 'BBB'. This was S&P's first upgrade for India in over 18 years.

Another global rating agency Morning DBRS, had, in May this year, upped India's rating to 'BBB', citing structural reforms.

Fitch's forecast of GDP growth at 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) is unchanged from FY25, and well above the 'BBB' median of 2.5 per cent.

It estimates India's medium-term growth potential at 6.4 per cent, led by strong public capex, a private investment pick up and favourable demographics.

"Proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, if adopted, would support consumption, offsetting some of these growth risks," Fitch added.

The Centre has proposed to the Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation a 2-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent for 'merit' and 'standard' goods and services, and a 40 per cent rate for 5-7 goods. The proposal entails doing away with the current 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs.