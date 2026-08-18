Gold and silver prices fell in the domestic futures market on Tuesday amid profit booking due to escalating tension in the Middle East. The precious metal prices had a significant uptick in the past few sessions amid sustained demand in the spot market. Gold Futures, October 5 expiry, fell over Rs 1,000 to an early low at Rs 1,54,925 per 10 grams as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,55,940 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Similarly, Silver futures, September 4, expiry, declined over Rs 2,800 to an early low at Rs 2,35,201 per kilogram on MCX.

Last seen, MCX Silver was trading at Rs 235401, down Rs 2647 or 1.11 per cent. MCX Gold was quoted at Rs 1,55,107, down Rs 833 or 0.53 per cent. Also Read: 'Restore Fuel With Lower Ethanol Blends For Older Vehicles': CEA Nageswaran Amid E20 Petrol Row Gold, Silver Rates In International Market In the international futures market, bullion prices fell amid low demand. Last seen, COMEX Gold was trading at $4,450.70 per ounce, down $23 or 0.51 per cent. COMEX Silver was quoted at $65.29 per ounce, $0.93 or 1.41 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rate In India The futures market trend translated into the domestic retail market as well, and yellow metal rates for all purity levels declined. According to bullion.co.in, 24 karat gold rate on August 18, in India, is Rs 1,55,410 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate is Rs 1,42,459 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, 20 karat gold rate stood at Rs 1,29,508 per 10 grams and 18 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,16,558 per 10 grams. Also Read: Milky Mist Shares Debut At Decent 18% Premium, List At Rs 165 Gold Rates In Key Cities Gold Rate Today In Delhi: 24k- Rs 1,54,860, 22k- Rs 1,41,955

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai: 24k- Rs 1,55,250, 22k- Rs 1,42,313

Gold Rate Today In Kolkata: 24k- Rs 1,54,930, 22k- Rs 1,42,019

Gold Rate Today In Chennai: 24k- Rs 1,55,700, 22k- Rs 1,42,725

Gold Rate Today In Bangalore: 24k- Rs 1,55,370, 22k- Rs 1,42,423