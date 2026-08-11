- Gold futures surged over Rs 1,500, trading above Rs 1.54 lakh.
- Silver prices initially rose Rs 5,000, then erased early gains.
- Fresh position building by participants fueled the precious metal price hike.
Gold prices and silver prices traded significantly higher in the domestic futures market on Tuesday amid firm spot demand. Gold futures rose by over Rs 1,500 to trade at over 1.54 lakh, while Silver futures rose over Rs 5,000 to an early high of Rs 2,41,999 in early trade.
Gold Rate Today
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for October delivery rose by Rs 1,501, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 1,54,600 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,332 lots.
According to analysts, fresh position building by participants led to the rise in precious metal prices. Globally, gold futures in New York rose 0.35 per cent to US$4,406.15 per ounce.
"MCX Gold opened with a gap-up, extending its upside momentum for a sixth consecutive session to trade near Rs 155,000. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 155,500–Rs 156,000 near previous highs, and a decisive move above could push toward Rs 157,000–Rs 158,000. Immediate support is seen at Rs 154,500–Rs 154,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 153,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Also Read: Silver vs Sterling Silver: Real Difference Most Buyers Don’t Know
Silver Rates
ON MCX, Silver futures, September 4 expiry, rose over Rs 5,000 to a high of 2,41,999 per kilogram as compared to last day's closing of Rs 2,36,867. However, the silver futures contract erased all of its early gain, dragging into negative territory.
Last seen, MCX Silver was trading at Rs 2,35,514, down Rs 1,353 or 0.57 per cent.
24k, 22k Gold Rates
Gold Rates for different purity levels escalated in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate today in India is Rs 1,53,640 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,40,837 per 10 grams.
At the same time, 20 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,28,033 per 10 grams and 18 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,15,230 per 10 grams.
Gold Rates In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Cities
Gold Rate In Delhi Today: 24k - Rs 1,53,100, 22k- Rs 1,40,342
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today: 24k - Rs 1,53,370, 22k- Rs 1,40,589
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today: 24k - Rs 1,53,210, 22k- Rs 1,40,443
Gold Rate In Chennai Today: 24k - Rs 1,53,860, 22k- Rs 1,41,038
Gold Rate In Bangalore Today: 24k - Rs 1,53,540, 22k- Rs 1,40,745.