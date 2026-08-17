Gold and silver prices escalated in early trade in the futures market on Monday amid firm demand in the spot market. Gold futures contract rose by Rs 676 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. Similarly, Silver futures contract jumped nearly a per cent to Rs 2.38 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Monday amid decent demand.

Gold Rate Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal contract for delivery in October rose by Rs 676, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 1,55,182 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,111 lots.

Analysts said fresh position building by participants led to the rise in precious metal prices. Globally, gold futures in New York rose 0.40 per cent to US$4,394.01 per ounce.

Silver Price Today

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, white metal for delivery in September rose by Rs 2,270 or 0.96 per cent to Rs 2,38,194 per kg with a trading turnover of 1,412 lots.

Analysts said silver prices rose as participants built fresh positions. Overseas silver futures rose 1.64 per cent to US$65.74 an ounce.

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24k, 22k Gold Rates Today

Gold rates for all purity levels escalated in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, 24 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,55,590 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,42,624 per 10 grams.