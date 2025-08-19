HDFC Bank Alert: HDFC Bank has announced a temporary interruption in services due to scheduled system maintenance and upgrades. The bank has notified customers that this is a routine maintenance activity and not an emergency. The affected services will be unavailable from Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST, to Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 6:00 AM IST.

The following services will be affected:

Phone Banking IVR (an automated service that allows customers to check balances and transfer funds)

Email support

Social media assistance

WhatsApp chat banking

SMS banking

While these automated customer care services will be down for maintenance, all major transactional services through NetBanking, MobileBanking, and physical contact with a phone banking agent will remain available to ensure customers can continue their essential banking activities.

The following services will remain available:

Hot-listing accounts and cards: This critical service for reporting a lost or stolen card or account will remain operational.

PhoneBanking Agent services: You can connect with a live customer service agent by phone.

HDFC Bank NetBanking solutions: The online banking portal will be fully functional.

HDFC Bank mobile banking app: The app will remain functional for transactions.

PayZapp: The bank's digital wallet will work as usual.

MyCards: This service will remain functional for managing credit and debit cards.

While some services will be temporarily unavailable, HDFC Bank customers can still benefit from HDFC NetBanking. Through this platform, one can manage their HDFC accounts, handle transactions, and access various banking services from the comfort of their homes. Here is how you can register for HDFC NetBanking: