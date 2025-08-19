- By Shreyansh Mangla
HDFC Bank Alert: HDFC Bank has announced a temporary interruption in services due to scheduled system maintenance and upgrades. The bank has notified customers that this is a routine maintenance activity and not an emergency. The affected services will be unavailable from Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00 PM IST, to Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 6:00 AM IST.
The following services will be affected:
Phone Banking IVR (an automated service that allows customers to check balances and transfer funds)
Email support
Social media assistance
WhatsApp chat banking
SMS banking
While these automated customer care services will be down for maintenance, all major transactional services through NetBanking, MobileBanking, and physical contact with a phone banking agent will remain available to ensure customers can continue their essential banking activities.
The following services will remain available:
Hot-listing accounts and cards: This critical service for reporting a lost or stolen card or account will remain operational.
PhoneBanking Agent services: You can connect with a live customer service agent by phone.
HDFC Bank NetBanking solutions: The online banking portal will be fully functional.
HDFC Bank mobile banking app: The app will remain functional for transactions.
PayZapp: The bank's digital wallet will work as usual.
MyCards: This service will remain functional for managing credit and debit cards.
While some services will be temporarily unavailable, HDFC Bank customers can still benefit from HDFC NetBanking. Through this platform, one can manage their HDFC accounts, handle transactions, and access various banking services from the comfort of their homes. Here is how you can register for HDFC NetBanking:
How to Register for HDFC NetBanking
Visit the Official Website: Go to www.hdfcbank.com.
Click on the “Login" button and select “NetBanking."
Register Online: If you’re a new user, click on “Register Now" or “First Time User."
Enter your Customer ID (found in your welcome kit or bank statement) or account number.
Provide your registered mobile number and other required details (e.g., ATM/Debit Card details or PAN).
Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or email.
Set Login Credentials: Create an IPIN (Internet Banking Password).
Complete the registration by confirming your details.
Login: Use your Customer ID and IPIN to log in to NetBanking.
Through NetBanking, users can check their account balance, view transaction history, and download bank statements. Moreover, it also allows one to perform NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and intra-bank transfers. The platform also allows you to pay utility bills, such as electricity, water, gas, and credit card bills, and perform mobile recharges. Additionally, you can manage fixed deposits, mutual funds, and other investments through HDFC NetBanking. It also allows one to view loan details, pay EMIs, and apply for loans. The banking app also allows you to recharge your Fastag account for seamless toll payments and offers multi-factor authentication to protect your transactions.