Digital payments are growing at a decent pace, thanks to UPI. However, the rise in use of cash amid digital growth is what poses a concern for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to a top official, the central bank is grappling with the ''paradox'' of growing circulation of currency despite the jump in digital payments.

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor S C Murmu, while speaking at a global seminar on cash ecosystems organised by Bank Indonesia in Jakarta on August 13, said that this paradox makes it difficult to predict demand for currency in future. He also seemed eager to explore solutions.

What Is Cash Paradox?

Explaining the phenomenon, what he termed the ''cash paradox'', Murmu said, "currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash''s share of individual transactions declines, thanks to growing digital payment adoption."

He said this combination makes it difficult to predict future demand, further complicating the RBI's plans for generation and distribution capacity. He also said the Indian central bank typically makes five-year projections on currency demand each year.

"If any of you have found a good way to model this tension, I would genuinely like to hear it during our discussion," Murmu added, addressing the gathering.

What Is the Rise In Cash Projection Based On

RBI's projections are based on both "transactional demand" and "replacement demand," which are estimated from projected changes in currency in circulation due to GDP growth, interest rates, food inflation, and the pace of digital payment adoption.