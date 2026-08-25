The initial public offering (IPO) of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd garnered massive investor interest, receiving 19.31 times subscription on the second day of bidding–August 25, 2026. Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) remained high as well, mirroring the overwhelming bidding interest.

HY-Tech Engineers IPO Subscription Status According to NSE data, the Rs 135.73-crore IPO received bids for 35,03,60,509 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer. Investor Category Subscription Status Retail Investors 27.22 times Non-institutional investors 24.54 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 62 per cent subscription The IPO was subscribed 7.74 times on the first day–August 24, 2026. Hy-Tech Engineers GMP Update Hy-Tech Engineers IPO latest GMP was Rs 30, last updated at 06:36 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO hints at a potential listing at Rs 83, up 56.60 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 53.00.

The grey market is an unofficial market where shares trade before listing. Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details Hy-Tech Engineers IPO’s price band was fixed at Rs 50-53 per equity share.

The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO has an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of nearly 1.43 crore shares.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 1.

New Berry Capitals Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager. Proceeds Utilisation The company proposes to use Rs 29.96 crore of the net proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment for expansion at the Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit, and Pithampur Unit-I, and Rs 16 crore to repay debt. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read: ABH Healthcare IPO Day 2: QIB Subscription At 8.37x; Check Listing Date And GMP Hi-Tech Engineers operates on a business-to-business model in both domestic and international markets, supplying to original equipment manufacturers and other industrial customers. Hi-Tech Engineers IPO: FAQs Ques: What is the subscription status of the Hi-Tech Engineers IPO on Day 2? As of the second day of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 19.31 times against the issue size. The share sale got significant interest from retail and non-institutional investors. Ques: What is the price band and expected listing date for the IPO? The price band was fixed at Rs 50–53 per equity share. Meanwhile, the shares are expected to list on the BSE and the NSE on September 1. Ques: Where proceeds be used? The company intends to use Rs 29.96 crore to purchase machinery and equipment for expansion at its Kavathe, Shirwal, and Pithampur units, and Rs 16 crore to repay debt, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes.