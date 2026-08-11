Milky Mist Dairy Food's Rs 1,553 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on Tuesday. The share sale, which will conclude on August 13, is a combination 1of 0.20 crore fresh shares worth Rs 1,428.00 ccroreand offer for sale of 0.89 crore shares worth Rs 125 crore.

The IPO got a decent bidding till afternoon on the first day of bidding, receiving 0.39 times of 39 per cent subscription till 1:18 PM, as per NSE data. Milky Mist IPO GMP: The company's shares showed decent momentum in the unofficial or grey market as well. According to Investorgain-- a grey market tracker--Milky Mist IPO GMP today is Rs 20.5. This shows an 14.64 uptick potential on listing day against the IPO price.



Other IPOs GMP And Subscription Status Dhoot Transmission IPO: GMP and Subscription Status Day 2 The Initial Shares Sale of Dhoot Transmission was subscribed nearly 2.5 times or 250 per cent till afternoon on its second day. It received bids 2.46 times till 1:30 PM, according to NSE data. GMP: Meanwhile, its GMP remained high. According to Investorgain, Dhoot Transmission GMP today is Rs 250, showing a 28.70 per cent uptick potential against the IPO price band. Dhoot Transmission's initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on Monday. Earlier, the auto components manufacturer Dhoot Transmission Ltd announced the price band for its Rs 3,067-crore initial share sale at Rs 829-871 per share. The public subscription will close on August 12.

Also Read: Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens For Subscription, GMP Soars 29%; Check Price Band And Other Details Molbio Diagnostics IPO: Subscription Status And GMP The initial share sale of the healthcare sector company was subscribed over 200 per cent on day 2. According to NSE data, the IPO was subscribed 2.01 times till 1:36 PM on Tuesday. GMP: As per Investirgain, Molbio Diagnostics GMP today is Rs 118 above the IPO price, showing a 14 per cent gain.