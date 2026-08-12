Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he will not seek reappointment after his current term ends in February next year, clearing the air on uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company. Chandrasekaran's decision came amid the Tata Group navigating various operational difficulties, coupled with a lack of consensus between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts regarding his potential reinstatement.

According to Chandrasekaran, the majority shareholders in Tata Sons—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust—had reached a unanimous agreement to extend his leadership for another five years. This recommendation was formally documented and endorsed by both the Tata Sons Board and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Tata Sons Chairman, in a statement, said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company.

However, when the proposal was presented during a board meeting on February 24, it failed to move forward because one member of the board did not provide their support, Chandrasekaran noted.

"In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he said in a statement.

Chandrasekaran said no resolution had been reached in the six months since that Board meeting, adding that clarity over leadership was important as Tata Sons oversees several strategic projects at critical stages.

"Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," he said.

Asked Board To Identify Successor

He urged the Board to promptly identify a successor to facilitate an orderly change in leadership.

Having dedicated four decades to the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran assumed the role of Tata Sons chairman in 2017, following his tenure as CEO of Tata Consultancy Services.

While Tata Sons oversees over 30 conglomerate entities, such as TCS, Tata Motors, and Air India, the majority stakeholder of Tata Sons is Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent share as the group's philanthropic division.