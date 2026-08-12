Shares of small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC) NCL Research and Financial Services soared nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, hitting upper circuit after the company announced its provisional results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The stock opened at 0.67, up 4.69 per cent and remained locked in upper circuit till the time of writing.

The rally in the stock came amid declining momentum in the stock market. Meanwhile, the 52-week high and low values of the stock stood at Rs 0.87 and 0.39, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at nearly Rs 70 crore. The counter had hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in the last trading session as well after the provisional results were updated.

Also Read: Tata Group Stocks: TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Shares Tumble Up To 6% As N Chandrasekaran Resigns Provisional financial results According to information shared with exchanges, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.13 crore, marking a recovery from a net loss of Rs 5.59 crore recorded in the January-March quarter of FY26. The company's comprehensive income stood at Rs 1.36 crore after factoring in fair value changes on FVTOCI instruments.

Its total income stood at Rs 2.22 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to a negative total income of Rs 0.26 crore in Q4 FY26, and Rs 2.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1 FY26). The revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter under review, driven primarily by interest income of Rs 1.66 crore.

Simultaneously, the company reduced its total expenses significantly to Rs 0.73 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27 from Rs 6.60 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26), primarily due to a steep drop in expected credit loss (ECL) provisions.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman; Here's How Much He Earned In FY26 Share price history According to data available on the BSE, the counter has delivered returns over 100 per cent in five years and over 5o per cent in three years. However, it has corrected nearly 25 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained nearly 30 per cent as against the correction of 8.26 per cent in the benchmark index.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.