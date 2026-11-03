Domestic Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has suggested buying HDFC AMC, SBI, Shipra Medicare, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Asset Management, and Indo MIM this Diwali, with an estimated uptick potential of up to 35 per cent in the next 12 months.

Anand Rathi Diwali Stock Picks 2026

HDFC AMC, SBI, and Tech Mahindra are among the selected stocks.

Stock Closing Price on Nov 2 (₹) 12-Month Target (in ₹) Upside Potential HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. 2,380 2,800 18% Tech Mahindra Ltd. 1,787 2,065 16% State Bank Of India 987 1,337 35% Cemindia Projects Ltd. 1,291 1,615 25% Shilpa Medicare Ltd. 929 1,160 25% INDO-MIM Ltd. 1,190 1,500 26%

What Did Brokerage Say For Selected Stocks

SBI The brokerage said that the bank’s strong deposit and credit growth, with a focus on low-cost retail deposits, and a diversified loan portfolio are expected to drive consistent earnings growth and strengthen profitability in the future. Improved asset quality will also push the stock. Indo-MIM Indo-MIM's strong customer relationships, low market entry barriers, global presence, and capability-led growth ensure long-term business prospects.

HDFC AMC Anand Rathi noted that HDFC AMC is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India's mutual fund industry, supported by a strong retail franchise, large equity AUM, and robust profitability. Expansion into alternative investment products provides additional growth opportunities, the firm added. Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra is moving from margin-dependent to growth, providing operational capacity to expand margins. Project Helix fuels optimism, focused on rapidly integrating AI into service lines and developing industry-specific transformation offerings. Semindia Projects SemIndia’s revenue and EBITDA are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22 per cent and 23 per cent, according to Anand Rathi for FY26 and FY27, respectively. This is driven by order completion, projects with higher margins, and operating leverage.