Domestic Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has suggested buying HDFC AMC, SBI, Shipra Medicare, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Asset Management, and Indo MIM this Diwali, with an estimated uptick potential of up to 35 per cent in the next 12 months.
Anand Rathi Diwali Stock Picks 2026
HDFC AMC, SBI, and Tech Mahindra are among the selected stocks.
|
Stock
|
Closing Price on Nov 2 (₹)
|
12-Month Target (in ₹)
|
Upside Potential
|
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
|
2,380
|
2,800
|
18%
|
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
|
1,787
|
2,065
|
16%
|
State Bank Of India
|
987
|
1,337
|
35%
|
Cemindia Projects Ltd.
|
1,291
|
1,615
|
25%
|
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
|
929
|
1,160
|
25%
|
INDO-MIM Ltd.
|
1,190
|
1,500
|
26%
What Did Brokerage Say For Selected Stocks
SBI
The brokerage said that the bank’s strong deposit and credit growth, with a focus on low-cost retail deposits, and a diversified loan portfolio are expected to drive consistent earnings growth and strengthen profitability in the future. Improved asset quality will also push the stock.
Indo-MIM
Indo-MIM's strong customer relationships, low market entry barriers, global presence, and capability-led growth ensure long-term business prospects.
HDFC AMC
Anand Rathi noted that HDFC AMC is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India's mutual fund industry, supported by a strong retail franchise, large equity AUM, and robust profitability.
Expansion into alternative investment products provides additional growth opportunities, the firm added.
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra is moving from margin-dependent to growth, providing operational capacity to expand margins. Project Helix fuels optimism, focused on rapidly integrating AI into service lines and developing industry-specific transformation offerings.
Semindia Projects
SemIndia’s revenue and EBITDA are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22 per cent and 23 per cent, according to Anand Rathi for FY26 and FY27, respectively. This is driven by order completion, projects with higher margins, and operating leverage.
Shilpa Medicare
Shilpa’s expansion plan is to build its biologics platform with biosimilars, recombinant human albumin, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as investment advice. All opinions and recommendations are attributed to the mentioned analyst or brokerage firm only. Please seek an expert opinion before investing.
(With Inputs From jagran.com)