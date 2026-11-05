The Indian stock market will have a special trading session this Sunday, October 8. The domestic exchanges--the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-- will host an hour-long 'Muhurat Trading session' on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2026.

Every year, the exchanges conduct a special session on the day of Laxmi Pooja, and this year the timing for Muhurat trading is 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, despite Sunday being a regular market holiday.

Mahurat Trading Time 2026

Session Name Timing Block Deal Window 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM Pre-Opening Session 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM Trading Time (Main Session) 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM Closing Session (non-CAS) 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM Closing Session (CAS) 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM Post-Closing Session 3:50 PM to 4:00 PM

What Is Muhurat Trading

Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion, as traders consider the 'Laxmi Puja'thes perfect time to initiate a yearly investment plan. A special session is conducted every year--even on a scheduled Holiday--on Diwali. The festival also marks the start of the new Hindu financial year.

Stock Market Rally

Indian stock market rallied for the sixth consecutive day as the Sensex soared nearly 2,009 points and the NSE Nifty surged 576 points on Thursday, November 5. A significant downside in crude prices came amid hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict after the US president lost the midterm elections.