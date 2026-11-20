Indian stock markets settled with a huge gain on Friday as the key equity indices soared over a per cent. BSE Sensex, the 30-share index, surged 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at 83,919.71. Nifty50, the 50-share NSE index, ended the session at 25,800.60, up 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, buying in IT stocks and FII inflows played a crucial part in shaping the positive momentum in the stock market despite encouraging global cues.

What Caused Rally In Stock Market

- Buying in IT stocks was one of the main reasons for the market's strong rally, with the Nifty IT index closing with a gain of 1%.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS rose between 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent, making them among the top gainers on the Nifty.

The rally in the domestic market came amid the Nikkei falling 4.1% and South Korea's KOSPI falling 4.7%. This global market was driven by a decline in Wall Street equities and continued reversal activity in AI-trade.

-- On the last day, FIIs bought Rs 7,411 crore worth of equities, continuing their buying spree for the eighth consecutive session. Meanwhile, DIIs remained net sellers for the second consecutive session, selling Rs 1,356 crore worth of equities.

Top Gainers And Losers

The top gainers on the Nifty were:

Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, Max Healthcare, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzuki, while Titan Company, Tata Steel, NTPC, Eternal, and HUL declined.