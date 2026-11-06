Indian stock market rallied for the seventh consecutive day after a sharp increase in the Sensex and Nifty, defying a global market rout. Sensex climbed 1,718 points, and the Nifty regained the 25,000 level, buoyed by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

BSE Sensex jumped, the 30-share index, 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 81,028.02. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to end at the day's high of 25,030.35.

Category Companies Winners Mahindra And Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Laggards Power Grid

Stock Market In Mid-Session

Sensex and Nifty continued the bullish run on Friday as well, rising significantly in the afternoon trade after volatility in the early hours. Till 2:51 PM, BSE Sensex was quoted at 80,631.22, up 1321.21 points or 1.67 per cent. Nifty50 was trading at 24,883.90, up 347.30 points or 1.42 per cent.

Stock Market In Early Trade

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were traded slightly higher amid sustained foreign fund inflows and relatively moderate crude oil prices in early trade.