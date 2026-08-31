The domestic equity indices--Sensex and Nifty--are trading significantly lower in early trade on Monday. Last seen, BSE's 30-share index--Sensex-- was trading at 76,911.45, down 0.46 per cent or 353.05 points, while Nifty 50 was quoted at 24,027.35, down 148.30 points or 0.61 per cent.

Earlier, in the opening trade, Sensex started the session slightly lower at 77,130.73, down from last day's closing of 77,264.51. However, it plunged 402 points to hit an early low of 76,861.98.

How Jackson Hole, Hawkish Fed Statement Impact Markets: Expert Take

According to Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, this week’s trading begins with the market facing a few headwinds.

"From the global equity market perspective, the sentiments have turned slightly negative following the Fed chief Kevin Warsh’s statement that if inflation persists at rates higher than the Fed’s long-term target, “we have work to do”. The market has taken this as an indication of a rate hike in the FOMC meeting scheduled for September 15-16," said Vijaykumar