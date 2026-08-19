Shiprocket Limited shares made their stock market debut on a high note, listing at a 35 per cent premium against the IPO price on Wednesday, August 19. The stock jumped nearly 10 per cent further from the listing price amid buying interest. Shiprocket share price started trading at Rs 131 per share on NSE, up 35 per cent from Rs 97-- the upper limit of the IPO price band. On BSE, the stock listed at 129.50 per share, reflecting a premium of 33.51 per cent.

Post listing, the stock picked up upward momentum amid buying interest, hitting a high of Rs 144, up 9.9 per cent from the listing price of Rs 131 on NSE. Last seen, the newly listed stock was trading at Rs 138.08, up 6.93 per cent from the listing price and 42.2 per cent from the IPO price.

Shiprocket IPO listing stood in line with market expectations as the GMP was at around Rs 35 in the morning before listing.