- By Shreyansh Mangla
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The Initial Public Offering of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd is set to close for subscription today, August 21, 2025. The IPO, which launched on August 19, has a total issue size of Rs 410.71 crores. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 26, 2025. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used to acquire new dry bulk carriers and repay certain debts.
Shreeji Shipping Global Limited, a port services company, began as a partnership in 1995 and was incorporated as a public limited company in 2024. The company provides operational services in countries such as Sri Lanka and New Guinea, handling cargo and renting out ships to clients.
Shreeji Shipping IPO Details
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 410.71 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The price band is set between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share, with a minimum lot size of 58 shares per application.
Key IPO Information
Issue Size: Rs 410.71 crores
Number of Shares: 1.63 crore shares (fresh issue)
Opening Date: August 19, 2025
Closing Date: August 21, 2025
Price Band: Rs 240 to Rs 252 per share
Lot Size (for investors): A minimum of 58 shares per lot
Shreeji Shipping IPO GMP, Listing Details
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is tentatively scheduled to list on August 26, 2025, on both the NSE and BSE stock exchanges. As of 1:35 PM on August 21, 2025, the shares were trading at a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 39. This suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 291 per share (calculated as the upper price band of Rs 252 plus the GMP of Rs 39).
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Subscription Details
As of 2:14 PM on August 21, 2025, the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO was oversubscribed 23.02 times on its third day. The subscription was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 51.94 times their allotted shares. Retail investors also showed strong interest, subscribing 16.96 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 11.95 times.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Date
The basis of allotment for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025.