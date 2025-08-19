Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Updates: India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement is scheduled to take place Today (Tuesday, August 19) in Mumbai as the BCCI will be conducting a press conference in the presence of the chief selector and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

While skipper Suryakumar reached the BCCI headquarters ahead of the scheduled time, the selection meeting was delayed due to persistent rain in Mumbai. It has been pouring down heavily in Maharashtra for a while now, and reports claimed that the flight of the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was delayed due to poor weather conditions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Indian men's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives at the BCCI headquarters for the Asia Cup team selection meeting pic.twitter.com/zMIQ6w0Nd2 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025 The press conference for the squad announcement was scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 PM. Two hours before the event, a team media manager dropped a message in its official WhatsApp group to announce the delay in the proceedings. "Kindly note that the first press conference is expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions," the message said. According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the extent of the delay is infinite, and there is a remote chance of the PC being shifted to another date.

The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Of the 19 matches in the Asia Cup 2025, 11, including the final, will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the remaining eight. The Asia Cup 2025 will be the 17th edition of the tournament and will see the participation of eight teams.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be played on September 14, and the arch-rivals could face as many as three times should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the final. India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won eight titles and are the defending champions as well.