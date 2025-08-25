Asia Cup 2025 Replacement Rules: The BCCI had announced India's squad for the Asia Cup last week, and it does look like a formidable side that doesn't have many weaknesses. The Men in Blue's top-order looks settled, boasts of a strong middle-order, and has the best bowling attack.

Besides the main squad, the selectors had also picked the stand-by players, who are also expected to play a huge role if the need arises during the continental tournament. Who are India's stand-by players for the Asia Cup 2025? Apart from the main team, the selectors had also revealed the list of stand-by players for the continental tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side consists of five players who would be ready to replace any injured player. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar are the reserve players.

They are the additional players of the team and would be coming in as injury replacements. They won't be travelling with the main team but will replace any player in the main team if anyone gets injured. Injury replacement rules in the Asia Cup 2025 1. According to the official rules, a side can request a replacement if one of its main players sustains an injury. The medical team would then monitor the player and would give a medical report to the technical team of the Asian Cricket team.

2. The technical team will then analyse the report and make a decision. The teams will then have to pick a like-for-like replacement in order to ensure that there's no unfair advantage. And once a player is ruled out, he won't be called back to the team.