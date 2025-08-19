Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Highlights: South Africa defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI match at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. They have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Keshav Maharaj was the star performer for the Proteas as he picked a match-winning five-for and registered his best ODI figures of 5/33 in his 10 overs. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match. South Africa bowled Australia out for 198 runs while defending their 296-run total.

Mitchell Marsh's fighting knock of 88 runs went in vain, whereas Travis Head picked up four wickets for the hosts.

After being put into bat first, Aiden Markram smashed 82 runs, whereas skipper Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) hit crucial fifties.