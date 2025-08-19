- By Himanshu Badola
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Highlights: South Africa defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI match at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. They have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Keshav Maharaj was the star performer for the Proteas as he picked a match-winning five-for and registered his best ODI figures of 5/33 in his 10 overs. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match. South Africa bowled Australia out for 198 runs while defending their 296-run total.
Mitchell Marsh's fighting knock of 88 runs went in vain, whereas Travis Head picked up four wickets for the hosts.
After being put into bat first, Aiden Markram smashed 82 runs, whereas skipper Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) hit crucial fifties.
- 04:59 PM, 19 Aug 2025
South Africa defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI match in Cairns. They bowled Australia for 198 runs in 40.5 overs. They have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series.
- 02:27 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Ngidi's over, AUS: 29/0
Australia are already off to a promising start in this challenging run chase. 5 runs came off that Ngidi's over.
Australia LIVE Score: 29/0 (4)
- 12:57 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT!!
Dewald Brevis gets a reality check as he departs on his second ball after hitting a six. Travis Head gets his third wicket. Excellent bowling by him as he didn't flinch while pitching it up against Brevis. Wiaan Mulder walks in at number 7. SA 232/5 (41)
- 12:52 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT!
Back to back wickets for Australia. First Breetzke, now Stubbs. Travis Head gets his second wicket with Cameron Green taking a safe catch at long-on. South Africa 224/4 (40.2)
- 12:44 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA 211/2 (38.4)
Matthew Breetzke scores his third consecutive fifty plus score in ODIs as he keeps on defying the Australian bowlers at Cairns. Bavuma is complimenting him well. The partnership is past 70 now.
- 12:09 PM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA 164/2 (31)
Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke are building up a steady stand to keep South Africa in contention for a big score. Australians are attacking with spin options with some purchase off the surface.
- 11:41 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT!
Big wicket for Australia. Ben Dwarshius removes the well set Aiden Markram as the South African batter falls short of a hundred. He was looking in great touch for sure but he walks back for 82. SA 132/2 (24.2)
- 11:35 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA 128/1 (22.4)
Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa, has looked solid so far with his little knock so far. He is one batter who needs to bat deep for the visitors. Aiden Markram, on the other hand, is batting nicely as well.
- 11:10 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA 92/1 (16.5)
Ryan Rickelton falls after a promising start. Australia's Travis Head gets the wicket as Marnus Labuschagne takes a good diving catch to his right.
- 10:49 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA 65/0 (11.3)
Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram are currently scoring at a brisk after a cautious start in the first five overs. A handsome start is been built which can be blow to Australia.
- 10:20 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: SA 20/0 (5)
Solid start from the opening pair of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. They are taking their time but have pounced on bad deliveries from Hazlewood and Dwarshius.
- 09:53 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team:
Mitchell Marsh - "We will be bowling first. The wicket looks dry and spin did play a part in the last T20I. No real expectations, just execute and enjoy playing and winning for Australia. No real surprises for us - Marnus and Carey back in the XI."
- 09:38 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team:
🚨Squad Update 🚨
Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle.
The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He… pic.twitter.com/8SYrKWMgHz, — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025
- 09:34 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Toss
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.
- 09:26 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team:
"It is always exciting when you see the young faces," Bavuma said as quoted by ICC. "Obviously, the big talk has been on Brevis; he has been putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. I am excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," he added.
- 09:19 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Injury News
As per a report by Cricbuzz - South Africa's bowling mainstay Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the series after experiencing inflammation in his right leg.
- 09:16 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team:
For Bavuma, the ongoing ODI series in Australia will be his first competitive contest since he led South Africa to their first ICC World Test Championship title in June and will also serve as his first test on the hamstring injury he picked up from the same match.
- 09:13 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team:
We are just a few minutes away from the toss time. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first on a track which gives an advantage to the chasing sides.
- 09:10 AM, 19 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match number one of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa here at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns.