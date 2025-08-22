Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable lead in the 3-match ODI series. Lungi Ngidi picked up a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, SA scored 277/10 in 49.1 overs in the first innings.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22.

The Proteas came up with two changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma rested for the match. While Aiden Markram took over the captaincy role, Tony De Zorzi came in for Bavuma