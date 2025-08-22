- By Vishal Pushkar
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable lead in the 3-match ODI series. Lungi Ngidi picked up a five-wicket haul.
Earlier, SA scored 277/10 in 49.1 overs in the first innings.
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22.
The Proteas came up with two changes, with skipper Temba Bavuma rested for the match. While Aiden Markram took over the captaincy role, Tony De Zorzi came in for Bavuma
AUS vs SA Playing XIs, 2nd ODI
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
- 04:53 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SA Win
Lungi Ngidi gets a fifer. A performance of the highest quality by the South African pacer. South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.
- 04:46 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT!!
South African are shutting Australia's shop as the 9th wicket falls. Nathan Ellis is the latest to fall. Senuran Muthuswamy get his second wicket in the match. SA 189/9 (37)
- 04:41 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT!!!
Xavier Bartlett is on his way too. Lungi Ngidi has his fourth wicket. He is one wicket away from his five-wicket haul. Australia have bottled it big time in this chase. AUS 187/8 (36)
- 04:33 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: OUT
Josh Inglis' resistance finally ends. He was the one who was keeping the hopes alive for his side. Xavier Bartlett is the last recognised batter in the chase. AUS 184/7 (35.1)
- 04:06 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Burger strikes
This is a huge success for South Africa as half of the Australian team is back in the pavilion. Burger removes Carey for 13.
South Africa LIVE Score: 137/5 (28)
- 03:39 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: 20th over
Inglis dances down the stroke and pummels Markram exquisitely over extra cover for six. Cracking stroke against the turn and inward anagle and the ball travelled quite the distance there.
- 03:07 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Mulder's nasty start
A nasty start for Mulder as he jumps to deliver his first ball at the crease. Thankfully no harm done as he continues through his first spell and picks up a wicket second ball.
- 02:31 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: WICKET
Burger to Head, Out. Massive jolt to the Aussies. ,
- 01:56 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: 277 all out
Josh Hazlewood castles Ngidi as Australia restrict South Africa to 277. A couple of enterprising knocks from Breetzke and Stubbs, but a much sharper start from the ball has ensured Mitch Marsh and his boys can target a series levelling win here.
- 01:25 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: WICKET
Huge blow for South Africa as Zampa bags Stubbs. Another tempter floated out on length and Stubbs attempted slog-sweep lobs straight up. ,
Tristan Stubbs c Green b Zampa 74 (87b 3x4 1x6),
- 12:43 PM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: 200 up, SA: 201/5
Stubbs is doing great work at the moment, and he has a responsibility in hand to take the team to a big total from here. He has completed his fifty, and the score has gone past the 200-run mark. 5 runs came off that over.
South Africa LIVE Score: 201/5 (36)
- 11:54 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Visitors in control, SA: 141/3
Things seem to be going well for South Africa at the moment, with Breetzke heading towards his century. This partnership has started to trouble the Aussies. Three runs came off that over.
South Africa LIVE Score: 141/3 (26)
- 11:25 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Zampa strikes, SA: 90/3
Wicket! Zampa has taken his first wicket of the match as he sends back De Zorzi for 38, dismissing him against the run of play. The partnership has been broken as the Proteas go three down.
South Africa LIVE Score: 90/3 (16)
- 11:06 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Partnership, SA: 82/2
This has been a commendable recovery for South Africa on the back of impressive efforts from De Zorzi and Breetzke. The partnership between the two has gone past the 100-run mark, and runs are coming comfortably for the visitors. 7 came off that over from Ellis.
South Africa LIVE Score: 82/2 (14)
- 10:41 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Visitors need partnership
South Africa are in a desperate need of a partnership here with Breetzke and De Zorzi at the crease. Suddenly, runs have started coming quickly as Hardie gave away 16 in his first over.
South Africa LIVE Score: 45/2 (8)
- 10:14 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: First wicket, SA: 2/1
Wicket! Australia have an early breakthrough here in Mackay as Bartlett strikes in his very first over. Markram hit that sweetly but it went straight into the hands of Travis Head. He departs for 0.
South Africa LIVE Score: 2/1 (2)
- 09:59 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Mitchell Marsh at toss
"We were actually going to bat first today. Looks like a really good one-day wicket, happy to bowl first and hopefully we can restrict them to a chaseable total. Bartlett comes in for Dwarshius. We were outplayed, take our caps off for South Africa but today is an opportunity to bounce back, the series is still alive and the boys are up for it today," said the Australian captain.
- 09:58 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Aiden Markram, stand-in captain
Aiden Markram is captaining the Proteas in Bavuma's absence.
"We are going to bat first. Looks good to the eye, again don't have too much info on the venue, hopefully put up a good score. Temba is good, he's just having a rest day, de Zorzi comes in for him and Muthusamy comes in for Subrayen. It is always good to win but it is more important to back them up and that's where the focus is today," Markram said at the toss.
- 09:51 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Update
ODI captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second match against Australia.
This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June.
Although he experienced no discomfort during the first… pic.twitter.com/BEb2af8LOz, — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2025
- 09:42 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood,South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
- 09:39 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Team news
Australia: Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ben Dwarshuis
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy replace Temba Bavuma and Prenelan Subrayen
- 09:38 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Toss update
South Africa have won the toss and have decided to bat first in the second ODI against Australia in Mackay.
- 09:37 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
- 09:34 AM, 22 Aug 2025
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match from the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Australia will be looking to come up with an improved effort to remain alive in the series. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.
Travis Head c Markram b Burger 6 (9b 1x4),