- By Namrata Vijay
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Matthew Breetzke scored his fourth consecutive half-century by playing in the fourth ODI match of his career against Australia. He is currently in sublime form in the ongoing series. He also had recreated Navjot Singh Sidhu's 38-year-old record in ODIs by smashing a half-century apiece during the first four ODI innings. Moreover, he had also become the first player to have scored half-centuries during the first four ODIs. Sidhu never really batted during the third ODI of his career.
Breetzke made his debut in this format earlier this year and scored 150 runs against New Zealand, which was the most runs scored by any batter in ODI history. He then scored a brilliant knock of 83 runs against the Men in Green and thus continued his sublime form during the first two matches of the ODI series against Australia.
As far as Sidhu is concerned, he achieved this milestone in the 1987 World Cup, where he had scored 73 runs against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia, and had scored 55 runs against Zimbabwe during the first four innings in this format.
Comparing Matthew Breetzke and Navjot Singh Sidhu's performance in the first four ODI innings
|Players
|Navjot Singh Sidhu (India)
|73 vs Australia
|75 vs New Zealand
|51 vs Australia
|55 vs Zimbabwe
|Matthew Breetzke (South Africa)
|150 vs New Zealand
|83 vs Pakistan
|57 vs Australia
|59* vs Australia
South Africa is aiming for a series win vs Australia
Talking about the second ODI, South Africa will aim to clinch this series after winning the tournament opener by 98 runs. After winning the toss, they chose to bat first and will try to post a mammoth target once again.
Playing XIs
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.