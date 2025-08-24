- By Himanshu Badola
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Australia and South Africa will face off in the third and final ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.
Australia are in desperate need of a win, and they will be looking to produce an improved effort in order to get a consolation win. They were completely outclassed by the Proteas in all departments in the first two matches. Batting has become a major concern for the hosts as they are yet to cross the 200-run mark in this three-match series and have struggled massively during the run chases.
South Africa will be aiming to continue with a similar form and complete a 3-0 whitewash to extend their dominance over the world champions.
Australia vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Good start, AUS: 41/0
This has been an incredible start for the hosts so far as Marsh and Head continue to play their shots to attack. Nine runs came off that over from Mulder.
Australia LIVE Score: 41/0 (4)
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: First over, AUS: 10/0
The action has started, and a good first over for the Aussies as 10 runs came off it with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head at the crease.
Australia LIVE Score: 10/0 (1)
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Team news
Australia: Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly come in for Josh Hazlewood and Aaron Hardie
South Africa: Corbin Bosch, Temba Bavuma, Kwena Maphaka come in for Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Matthew Breetzke
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Toss update
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay.
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Head-to-Head
Total Matches: 112
Australia Won: 51
South Africa Won: 57
Tied: 3
NR: 1
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: What's at stake
South Africa have a great chance to clean sweep Australia for the first time in a bilateral series at home. They are already 2-0 up in the three-match series on the back of an 84-run win in the previous match.
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly
South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Australia Men's Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third and final ODI match between Australia and South Africa from Mackay. South Africa have set their eyes on the complete whitewash, having already 2-0 win in the three-match series. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.