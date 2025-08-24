Australia vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Australia and South Africa will face off in the third and final ODI match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

Australia are in desperate need of a win, and they will be looking to produce an improved effort in order to get a consolation win. They were completely outclassed by the Proteas in all departments in the first two matches. Batting has become a major concern for the hosts as they are yet to cross the 200-run mark in this three-match series and have struggled massively during the run chases.

South Africa will be aiming to continue with a similar form and complete a 3-0 whitewash to extend their dominance over the world champions.



Australia vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger