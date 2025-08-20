AUS vs SA: South Africa's spin bowling all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen has been put under report for bowling with 'suspect' action right after the conclusion of the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday. ICC (International Cricket Council) confirmed that "the match officials have indeed a report citing concerns about the legality of the 31-year-old's bowling action."

ICC confirmed that Subrayen will be required to pass an 'Independent Assessment' of his bowling action. The assessment has to take place at a Testing facility which should be ICC-accredited. Subrayen's 10-over spell ended with figures of 1/46 courtesy of his brilliant bowling. Although he did manage to take just a single wicket but it was the big one - Travis Head as South Africa secured a commanding 98-run triumph.

Interestingly, Subrayen got his debut cap two months ago against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The bowling all-rounder was handed his ODI debut in the series opener. As per the rule, "A 15-degree elbow extension is permitted between the player's arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released".

ESPNcricinfo stated that this is not the first time Subrayen has been the subject of criticism for his bowling action. He resumed his bowling in January 2013 after undergoing remedial work and re-testing. During the Champions League T20 tournament in India in 2014, Subrayen was reported. In November 2015, he was reported once again for his bowling action and was eventually suspended after his arm was found to exceed 15 degrees.