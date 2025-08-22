- By Namrata Vijay
AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia's Adam Zampa has entered an elite list that has the likes of Shane Warne by taking three wickets during the second ODI against South Africa. Zampa showed his spin bowling prowess and gave the South African batters a hard time in Mackay. Although he did leak a few more runs than he would have hoped for, he did take crucial wickets at regular intervals.
After taking three wickets during the second ODI, he had joined Warne in an elite list. He had become the fourth Australian spinner to have taken 50 wickets at their backyard and had joined an elite list of players including Shane Warne, Peter Taylor, and Brad Hogg.
It should be noted here that Muttiah Muralitharan is the only spinner who has taken 50 wickets in Australia in the 50-over format and is not an Australian.
Most wickets by spinners in Australia in ODI cricket:
1 - Shane Warne: 136 wickets in 85 matches
2 - Peter Taylor: 77 wickets in 61 matches
3 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 58 wickets in 41 matches
4 - Brad Hogg: 57 wickets in 43 matches
5 - Adam Zampa: 52 wickets in 31 matches
Zampa has dismissed batters like Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Nandre Burger, who helped the visitors bounce back during the middle overs while batting first. Zampa took a wicket during his first over as he dismissed De Zorzi. He then took the wicket of in-form batter Stubbs as the batter mistimed the shot and the ball went towards long-on, and he then took the wicket of Nandre Burger as the fielder took his catch at long-on.
Zampa is also on the verge of taking 200 ODI wickets; he has taken 191 wickets after playing in 113 ODI matches. If he can take nine more wickets, then he would become the second Australian spinner, besides Warne, to have taken 200 wickets in ODIs.
Most wickets by Australian spinners in ODIs:
1 - Shane Warne: 291 wickets in 193 matches
2 - Adam Zampa: 191 wickets in 113 matches
3 - Brad Hogg: 156 wickets in 123 matches
4 - Peter Taylor: 97 wickets in 83 matches
5 - Glenn Maxwell: 77 wickets in 149 matches