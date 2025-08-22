AUS-W A vs IND-W A Unofficial Test: India's star middle-order batter Raghvi Bist scored a gritty knock of 93 runs, whereas VJ Joshitha scored a fifty and helped India A bounce back during the one-off unofficial Test match while chasing a target of 299 runs and then skittled the jost for 158/5 on Day 2 in Brisbane. The visitors were in deep trouble as they were tottering at 72/5 during a rain-induced match.

Bist, who had registered an overnight score of 26 runs, had stitched a partnership of 26 runs for the sixth wicket and then built a partnership of 75 runs with Minnu Mani and helped the team bounce back.

Bist batted cautiously with the tailenders and in her knock had smashed 16 fours, but then got out and fell short of a well-deserved century by seven runs. Australia's Maitlan Brown had dismissed her during the 63rd over.

Brown had also taken Mani's wicket.

But Joshitha and Titas Sadhu helped the team bounce back by building a partnership of 75 runs for the ninth wicket and took the team's scorecard to 300. Lilly Mills had dismissed Joshitha.

Fast bowlers Georgia Prestwidge and Brown took six wickets apiece.

While chasing, the hosts were reeling at 158/5 after 43 overs.

India's medium-fast bowler Saima Thakor and left-arm spinner Radha had taken two wickets, while Sadhu took one wicket.

Australia captain Tahila Wilson had scored a gritty knock of 49 runs and stitched a partnership of 46 runs for the first wicket.

Till stumps, wicket-keeper Nicole Faltum and Sianna Ginger were out there in the middle.

The hosts are trailing India A by 141 runs with two days remaining.

BRIEF SCORES

India Women’s A: 299 all out in 89.1 overs (Raghvi Bist 93, VJ Joshitha 51; Georgia Prestwidge 3/37, Maitlan Brown 3/65).

Australia Women’s A: 158/5 in 43 overs (Tahila Wilson 49, Nicole Faltum 30 not out; Saima Thakor 2/21, Radha Yadav 2/40).