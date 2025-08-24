Cheteshwar Pujara, India's veteran batter, has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The star player shared an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday. Pujara has been out of the Indian setup for a while following a few disappointing performances in the longest format of the game. He was an irremovable force in India's Test team for a long period of time and produced some legendary performances over the years.

The right-handed batter ended his career as India's eighth top run-getter in Tests with 7195 runs to his name in 103 matches at an average of 43.61 on the back of 35 fifties and 19 centuries. Pujara represented India in just 5 ODI matches, scoring 51 runs. His last appearance for India came in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia at the Oval.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Pujara wrote.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025 "Thank you for all the love and support," he added.