East Zone stormed into the Duleep Trophy semi-finals after beating North East Zone by an innings and 210 runs in the quarter-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 25. The result brought an end to a one-sided contest in which East Zone dominated almost every session after being put into bat. Shahbaz Ahmed starred with the bat East Zone’s biggest contribution came from Shahbaz Ahmed, who smashed a career-best 167. Sudip Kumar Gharami also played a key role with a well-made 146 as East Zone recovered from early setbacks to post a huge 467.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: After Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando, ICC Takes Disciplinary Action Against Another Sri Lanka Star North East Zone had started the game well with the ball, reducing East Zone to 25/2 and later 128/5. However, Gharami and Shahbaz changed the course of the innings with their big knocks. Shahbaz’s 167 came with 14 fours and four sixes, while Gharami’s 146 gave East Zone the platform they needed to take complete control. North East Zone struggled badly when they came out to bat. They were reduced from 78/3 to 111 all out, with Tripura pacer Abhijit Sarkar doing most of the damage. He finished with impressive figures of 5/20, while Shahbaz added three wickets for 20 runs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Bowler In Duleep Trophy, Picks 2 Wickets In One Over With a lead of 356 runs, East Zone enforced the follow-on. North East Zone showed more fight in their second innings, but they never looked capable of saving the game. Mukesh Kumar struck early on the third morning by removing Arpit Bhatewara, who had been their top scorer in the first innings.

Mohammed Shami also troubled the batters with movement in overcast conditions. Although he did not pick up a wicket, his spell created enough pressure for the East Zone spinners to take over. Shahbaz then dismissed Joseph Lalthankhuma before captain Rongsen Jonathan was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Kangabam Priyojit also departed after Virat Singh took a good catch off Anukul Roy. Roy was the standout bowler in the second innings. He kept things simple, bowling around the wicket and attacking the stumps while mixing his arm ball with changes in pace. North East Zone’s batters struggled to find a way against him.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his mark with the ball, picking up two wickets in the same over. The youngster first forced Kishan Lyngdoh to miscue a shot before getting Imliwati Lemtur to edge one through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Akash Chaudhary and Pheiroijam Jotin delayed the inevitable with a 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Roy, however, eventually ended their resistance. He bowled Chaudhary and then dismissed Jotin, who was stumped down the leg side by Kishan, completing his five-wicket haul and sealing a convincing win for East Zone shortly after lunch. Shahbaz Ahmed was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. East Zone will now face defending champions Central Zone in the semi-final, which begins on August 30.