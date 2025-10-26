ENG-W vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Amy Jones' unbeaten half-century was the icing on the cake as England effortlessly chased down New Zealand's target, sealing an 8-wicket win in their ICC Women's World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Jones (86 not out off 92 balls, 4x11, 6x1) and Beaumont (40 runs off 38 balls, 4x7) stitched up a 75-run opening-wicket stand in the dead rubber as England chased down the nominal 169-run target in 29.2 overs.

Electing to bat, New Zealand were bundled out for 168 in 38.2 overs.

England's compelling win propelled them to second place in the points table with 11 points. South Africa now sit third with 10 points. Australia continue to top the table with 13 points, while England's semifinal berth is already secured.

Earlier, Linsey Smith (3/30), Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) and Alice Capsey (2/34) were the leading wicket-takers for England, while opener Georgia Plimmer top-scored for New Zealand with 43.

Georgia Plimmer brought some spark to the White Ferns' innings, taking on the English attack with a flurry of boundaries.

The 20-year-old struck seven fours in an entertaining 57-ball 43, adding 68 runs off 82 balls with Amelia Kerr for the second wicket.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 168 all out in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3/30).

England 172 for 2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40, Heather Knight 33).