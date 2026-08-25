England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have added young pacer Sonny Baker as Brydon Carse's replacement in England's squad for the second Test match against Pakistan, which is scheduled to start from August 27. Carse has been left out while an ECB investigation is underway.

Baker could get another chance in the Test team after making his debut against New Zealand at The Oval in June. The uncapped pacer has been included in England’s 16-member squad for the Lord’s Test What was Carse's incident? Carse will not be available for selection for the second Test after an incident at a nightclub in Derby on Saturday night. ALSO READ: Afghanistan Announce T20I Squad For India Series; Rashid Khan Set To Return The fast bowler had been released to play for Durham in the County Championship after he was not picked for the first Test at Headingley. Durham beat Derbyshire on Saturday, and Carse was later seen at a venue in Derby.

A video that surfaced on Sunday showed Carse surrounded by police officers and being led away from the venue, reportedly Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern. According to ESPNcricinfo, he was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and acting disorderly. The ECB has now referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator, which will investigate the incident. ECB Confirms Squad Change England confirmed that Carse had been replaced by Baker in the squad through an official statement. “Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby,” the statement read. “Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men’s Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained. Brydon will be replaced in the squad for this match by Sonny Baker.”

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2nd Test: 2-Down Sri Lanka Under Pressure At Stumps; Jurel’s Ton Puts India In Commanding Lead England Eye Series Win At Lord’s England head into the second Test with a strong advantage after winning the opening match at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs. They will now look to wrap up the series at Lord’s while also improving their position in the World Test Championship standings. England are currently seventh in the WTC table, while Pakistan are down in ninth. The second Test will therefore be important for both teams as they look to strengthen their position in the competition. England squad Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.