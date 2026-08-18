Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, introducing their newborn daughter to family, friends and fans. They lovingly described Maia as their “dream girl”, with the post quickly receiving congratulatory messages from the cricketing world and their followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vini Maxwell (@vini.raman) Maia is the couple’s second child. Maxwell and Raman are already parents to their son, Logan Maverick Maxwell, who was born on September 11, 2023. ALSO READ: Manav Suthar Labelled As Ravindra Jadeja's 'Upgraded Version' After Spinner's Heroics In India vs Sri Lanka Test Maxwell and Raman have been together for more than a decade. They first met in December 2013 and became good friends before their relationship turned romantic. The couple made their relationship official in 2017 and got engaged in February 2020.

They married in Melbourne in March 2022, celebrating their wedding with ceremonies that brought together both sides of their family traditions. Their celebrations included a Christian ceremony and a Tamil Brahmin wedding. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: KL Rahul Blows Flying Kiss To Devdutt Padikkal After Crucial DRS Save, WATCH VIDEO Maxwell has often spoken about the importance of family while balancing the demands of his cricket career. Raman, who comes from an Indian-Australian background, regularly shares moments from their family life on social media. The arrival of Maia marks another special chapter in the couple’s journey as they begin life as a family of four.