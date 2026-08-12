Pakistan have received a major boost ahead of their three-match Test series against England, with Shan Masood returning to training after recovering from a finger injury. The series is important for Pakistan as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship final alive. The first Test will be played in Leeds from August 19. How Shan Masood got injured? Masood, who has previously captained Pakistan in Tests, was forced to miss the second Test against the West Indies after picking up a finger injury. He had scored a century in the first innings of the opening Test in Tarouba before the injury ruled him out of the next match in Port of Spain.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill On Verge Of Creating History During India vs Sri Lanka Test Series The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Masood joined his teammates during a training session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. “The national Test squad took part in a practice session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. The players participated in batting and bowling net practice during the session,” the PCB said in a statement. Masood also took part in batting practice under the supervision of the team’s medical staff. His return is a positive sign for Pakistan, although his availability for the first Test will depend on his fitness and the team’s medical assessment.

In Masood’s absence, Abdullah Shafique moved up to No. 3 for the second Test against the West Indies. He made the most of the opportunity, scoring an unbeaten century in the first innings and helping Pakistan end their eight-Test losing streak away from home.

Shafique’s performance has given Pakistan another option, but a fully fit Masood is expected to return to the playing XI against England. His experience in English conditions could prove particularly valuable. ALSO READ: BCCI Announces Schedule For India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: Check Details Masood has spent several seasons playing county cricket in England, giving him plenty of experience of the conditions and pitches Pakistan are likely to face during the series. Pakistan will enter the England series under pressure after a mixed start to the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They drew 1-1 against both South Africa and the West Indies before suffering a 2-0 defeat in Bangladesh. With their WTC hopes at stake, Pakistan will be desperate for a strong result in England. Masood’s return to training could therefore not have come at a better time for the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan Test squad for England series Babar Azam (C), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah