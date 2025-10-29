India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss and put Suryakumar Yadav's India to bat first in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been going through a tough patch with the bat, will be under pressure as captain and batter when he leads India against Australia.

Suryakumar-led young brigade will aim to start their T20I series with a victory, and relatively avenge the 1-2 defeat to the Aussies in the ODI series.

Australia vs India Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.