- By Vishal Pushkar
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss and put Suryakumar Yadav's India to bat first in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been going through a tough patch with the bat, will be under pressure as captain and batter when he leads India against Australia.
Suryakumar-led young brigade will aim to start their T20I series with a victory, and relatively avenge the 1-2 defeat to the Aussies in the ODI series.
Australia vs India Playing XIs:
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 04:29 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard:
The match has been abandoned due to rain.
- 03:54 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Rain showing no signs of letting up so far
India will be frustrated, they would loved to have continue this momentum. But at the momentum, the priority might just be to maximise playing time and being able to get a result in this match. Will keep you updates as and when anything comes by.
- 03:28 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: SIX, and another rain delay! Frustrating
Oh, that's a shame for India. Gill and SKY were finally getting going. SKY rocks back and smokes Ellis for a flat six. 15 off the first 4 deliveries of that over, up to 97/1 in 9.4 overs, and they were beginning to take control on this surface.
But suddenly, the heavens open up again. Heavier this time. Players forced right back off.
- 03:11 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: FOUR! And 50 up
Good from Gill! Takes the charge and gets a wide full toss, and he has the hands to force it through the extra cover gap. India continuing as they had ended the last over.
- 03:04 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Play Resume
The play at the Manuka Oval in Canberra has been resumed after a rain delay as Suryakumar Yadav's fierce attacking power led the charge for India.
- 02:51 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: 18 overs per side
The match has been reduced to 18 overs per side after a brief interruption of rain.
UPDATE - Play to resume at 8.30 PM local, 3 PM IST— BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2025
18 overs per side.
Powerplay to conclude after 5.2 overs.#AUSvIND https://t.co/Buw6GUr8pL
- 02:47 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Square covers off
The drizzle has stopped and the covers are coming off. However, the pitch is still covered.
- 02:18 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Rain stops play
A heavy drizzle has halted the play here in Canberra. IND 43/1 after 5 overs.
- 02:17 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Wicket
Nathan Ellis provides Australia with a big breakthrough as he removes fiery Abhishek Sharma for 19. IND 35/1 in 3.5 ov.
- 02:04 PM, 29 Oct 2025
IND vs AUS Live Update: India off to brisk start
Abhishek Sharma and Gill tore off Bartlett and Hazlewood with boundaries, showcasing their attacking intent from the start.
- 01:53 PM, 29 Oct 2025
IND vs AUS Live Update: Match Underway
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill got India's innings to a mix of caution and a fierce start against formidable Josh Hazlewood's pace. IND 8/0 in 1 over.
- 01:34 PM, 29 Oct 2025
IND vs AUS Live Update: Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out
India's all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. Nitish is recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide.
🚨 Update— BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2025
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical… pic.twitter.com/ecAt852hO6
- 01:24 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: AUS Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
- 01:22 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: IND Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 01:18 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: TOSS
Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.
- 01:05 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Head-to-head record
India vs Australia T20I head-to-head record
Matches played: 32
Australia wins: 11
India wins: 20
No Result: 1
- 12:56 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Cricket Score: IND Probable XI
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
- 12:50 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Cricket Score: AUS Probable XI
Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
- 12:43 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: IND squad
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma.
- 12:35 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Update: Manuka Oval is sold out
The anticipation for the India vs Australia T20I clash is at an all-time high, and the buzz in Canberra says it all as the Manuka Oval is sold out for the 1st T20I.
See you tonight, Canberra 🤩 pic.twitter.com/78WoMzbRqY— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 28, 2025
- 12:28 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Update: AUS squad
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis.
- 12:25 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Update: Rain threat looms over IND vs AUS clash
Rain threat looms large on the India vs Australia clash, with weather reports predicting some risk of rain during the match. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST). The chances of rain during match hours span from 13 per cent to 25 per cent.
- 12:21 PM, 29 Oct 2025
India vs Australia Live Update: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia 1st T20I, being played at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.