Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva believes India’s ability to turn solid starts into big scores was one of the main reasons his team struggled in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After winning the toss, India chose to bat and put 464 runs on the board in their first innings. KL Rahul gave India a steady start with an 82, while Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his opportunity at No. 3 by scoring a brilliant 167. Their efforts helped India build a strong position and put Sri Lanka on the back foot.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka’s Batting Crisis Deepens Ahead Of India Test As 3 Key Players Set To Miss Colombo Test Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhananjaya said Sri Lanka found it difficult to come back after India posted such a big first-innings total. “It was good to bat on the first three days. Obviously, the fourth innings won’t be easy; everyone knows that, in Galle. But I thought that the starts that Rahul and Padikkal got, they made them big and put the pressure on us from there,” the Sri Lankan skipper said at the post-match presentation. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings. Sonal Dinusha scored a century, while Niroshan Dickwella contributed 80, but the hosts still found themselves 180 runs behind India. India then added 193 in their second innings and set Sri Lanka a target of 372 to win the Test.

The hosts started their chase well but soon slipped to 84/4. Dhananjaya and Dinusha then put together a 95-run partnership to give Sri Lanka some hope. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Spins A Web Around Sri Lanka With 10-Wicket Haul As India Win by 165 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead Dhananjaya scored 59 off 151 balls, hitting seven fours, before Ravindra Jadeja ended the partnership. Dinusha continued to fight and finished with 84 after his century in the first innings. However, India’s spinners gradually took control as the Galle pitch became tougher to bat on. Manav Suthar was the standout bowler for India. The left-arm spinner picked up 6/55 in the second innings and completed a 10-wicket haul in the match. Suthar produced a decisive spell late in the innings, taking three wickets in the 76th over to reduce Sri Lanka to 199/9. He returned in the next over to dismiss Keshara Nuwantha and complete his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 206, giving India a 165-run victory and a 1-0 series lead. Despite the defeat, Dhananjaya felt his team remained competitive for long periods. “I thought from the second day onwards, we were in the game mostly, and I thought the boys fought hard even in the fourth innings here. It’s not easy, but yeah, I thought it’s a good game.” The Sri Lankan captain also admitted that losing the toss may have made a difference, especially after India managed to put a big score on the board. “Maybe, yeah, because they won the toss and got the runs on the board. And, when we’re batting, we just lost early wickets, and we were down and under from there.” India will now head into the second and final Test with a 1-0 lead. The match is scheduled to begin in Colombo on August 23.