India moved firmly towards victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka after a strong bowling effort left the hosts struggling at 84/4 at the end of Day 4 on Tuesday.

Set a daunting target of 372, Sri Lanka still need another 288 runs on the final day. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31, while first-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha was batting on 25 when play ended.

India had earlier been bowled out for 193 in their second innings, but the total was more than enough to put Sri Lanka under serious pressure.

Pant Leads India’s Charge

Rishabh Pant once again produced the kind of innings that has become his trademark in Test cricket.

Pant scored 66 off just 69 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout his stay at the crease and reached his half-century from 53 balls with a six off Lahiru Kumara.

The innings also saw Pant bring up 100 sixes in Test cricket. He became the first Indian batter and the fastest player overall to reach the milestone.

Pant added 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, helping India push their lead beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.

His innings eventually ended when he edged Kumara behind the stumps to Niroshan Dickwella.

Padikkal Continues Fine Run

Devdutt Padikkal followed up his stunning 167 in the first innings with another important contribution.

The left-hander made 44 from 75 balls and looked comfortable against the Sri Lankan spinners. He used the sweep and cut effectively and kept the scoreboard moving when India needed runs.

One of the best shots of his innings came when he punched off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha through the off side.

Padikkal’s resistance ended when Nuwantha bowled a quicker delivery that trapped him in front. India reviewed the decision, but the original call stood.

Rahul and Gill Fall to Jayasuriya

India’s second innings did not get off to the best of starts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the very first over after edging Asitha Fernando to Dickwella.

KL Rahul then steadied the innings and played with more aggression than usual. He hit Prabath Jayasuriya for two sixes and appeared set for a substantial score.

Rahul survived an LBW decision on 25 after successfully reviewing it, but Jayasuriya eventually got his man. His dismissal ended a 65-run second-wicket partnership with Padikkal.

Shubman Gill also failed to make a significant contribution, falling LBW to Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka’s Chase Gets Off to a Poor Start

Sri Lanka’s chase began after a short rain delay, but the pressure of chasing 372 was clear from the beginning.

Mohammed Siraj removed Nishan Fernando after forcing him into an uncomfortable pull shot. Prasidh Krishna then struck to dismiss Kamindu Mendis, who edged an away-going delivery to Rahul at slip.

In between those wickets, Manav Suthar continued his impressive performance in the match.

Suthar Strikes Twice

Suthar dismissed concussion substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara with his first ball.

Sooriyabandara had replaced Dinesh Chandimal after the Sri Lankan batter suffered a blow to his shoulder and head while fielding. Chandimal’s scans showed no injury, but he could not pass the concussion test.

Sooriyabandara’s stay at the crease lasted only one delivery as Suthar trapped him LBW.

The young left-arm spinner later added Lahiru Udara to his list of wickets, finishing the day with two wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

Suthar had already taken four wickets in the first innings and has emerged as one of India’s biggest positives in the Test.

Sri Lanka Facing Tough Final Day

Sri Lanka now have a huge task ahead of them. Their highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle is 344, achieved by Pakistan in 2022.

Since 1998, only twice has a team successfully chased a target of more than 200 at the venue.

With Sri Lanka needing 288 more runs and India requiring only six wickets, the visitors will start the final day as overwhelming favourites to complete a big win.