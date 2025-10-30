- By Himanshu Badola
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield continued to score runs against India as she smashed a 93-ball 119 to power Australia to 338 after 49.5 overs.
Australia won the toss and opt to bat first in the semi final. A couple of changes for the Aussies, and three changes for India.to
Pitch report
It is a hard wicket with not much grass covering and just a little bit of cracking on the surface. However, he mentions that the earlier sheen on top from earlier on the pitch is gone, which means less swing through the air and maybe just a little bit more in it for the spinners.
Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
- 09:05 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: 100-run stand
Jemimah and skipper Harmanpreet bring up a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Good over for India as 14 runs came off it.
India LIVE Score: 163/2 (26)
- 08:38 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jemimah's fifty
Jemimah has reached her fifty, her second successive in this tournament. India are still alive in this run chase as this duo has already stitched a 50-run stand for the third wicket.
- 08:02 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Mandhana departs
Wicket! Huge blow to India as Mandhana walks back. She was confident, but Australia's DRS proved her wrong. She departs for 24 as India go two down.
India LIVE Score: 60/2 (10)
- 07:51 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: 50 up
This partnership between Mandhana and Jemimah has been impressive for India so far as they take the team total past 50. Six runs came off that over.
India LIVE Score: 55/1 (9)
- 07:40 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Mandhana's six
Good over for India as 11 runs came off it on the back of Mandhana's impressive six. These two will have to produce a magnificent partnership to keep the hosts alive in this run chase.
India LIVE Score: 38/1 (6)
- 07:28 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Shafali departs
Wicket! This is an early breakthrough for Australia as Kim Garth sends back Shafali for 10. That was a waste of a review from Shafali, as well as there were three reds confirming the dismissal.
India LIVE Score: 15/1 (2)
- 06:44 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: OUT
India have bowled out Australia for 338 in the first innings. A good comeback for India considering Australia were cruising with the pair of Litchfield and Peery at one stage.
- 06:25 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: AUS 300/6 (46)
24 deliveries are left. Ashleigh Gardner will be a crucial wicket for India. The target is going above 300 for sure from hereon.
- 06:01 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: AUS 243/5 (39.2)
Tahlia McGrath walks in to bat at number seven. A power-hitter who has come out at the right time for her side. Radha Yadav got the crucial wicket.
- 05:48 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: OUT!!!
Annabel Sutherland is one of the players who can take the game away from the opposition. Ashleigh Gardner is the new batter in. AUS 228/4 (36)
- 05:29 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: AUS 207/2 (32)
Ellyse Perry is getting into the action now. Amanjot Kaur has been forced to change the line and length in this over due to Perry's onslaught.
- 05:10 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: OUT!!!
Phoebe Litchfield falls after a splendid knock of 119. Amanjot Kaur gets the priced wicket. Beth Mooney walks in at number four. AUS 180/2 (27.2)
- 04:55 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Hundred!
Phoebe Litchfield scores the fastest hundred in a World Cup knockout match. She is delighted and why shouldn't she! A hundred off just 77 balls. India, on the other hand, need to take a wicket soon. AUS 157/1 (24)
- 04:26 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: AUS 111/1 (16.3)
Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield are getting the required boundary in almost every over. India need to chock the flow of runs. Litchfield is being the aggressor in this stand so far.
- 04:05 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: AUS 79/1 (11)
Australia are going at a run-rate of above 7 runs an over. India need a wicket soon. Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield are a dangerous pair together.
- 03:45 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian women's national cricket team vs Australia women's national cricket team: Perry survives
Perry was given out on the field, but the decision was overturned after the DRS, as the ball was going to miss the leg stump. Seven runs came off that over from Renuka.
Australia LIVE Score: 41/1 (7)
- 03:28 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian womens national cricket team vs Australia womens national cricket team: KRANTI GAUD REMOVES ALYSSA HEALY – and rain comes down immediately
Got the wicket! Healy can't make the most of her reprieve. There was a brief pause in play to have the floodlights turn on as the skies got dark, and it has done the trick. Fast and at a good length, holds its line and chopped on by Healy, who didn't move her feet.
And as she walks off, the covers come on as the rain begins in Navi Mumbai. The Aussie captain won't be happy.
- 03:16 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian womens national cricket team vs Australia womens national cricket team: DROP! Harmanpreet puts down Healy, crucial moment
Not the note India wanted to start on! Healy tries to loft but just slices it towards mid-off, where Harmanpreet makes the distance, gets two hands to it, but just shells it!
Healy scored 142 last time out vs India. Not great. Litchfield meanwhile keeps finding the fence.
- 03:07 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian womens national cricket team vs Australia womens national cricket team: A couple of wides from Renuka, but just 3 off the first over
Renuka Singh Thakur with the first over. Sprays a couple of wides, but quickly readjusts. Plenty of movement early on, as is expected.
- 03:03 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Indian womens national cricket team vs Australia womens national cricket team: National anthems through, and we are nearly ready to go
A smile on Harmanpreet Kaur's face as she sings the anthem. You can see what this opportunity on home soil means to this team. Can they make it count? We find out very soon.
- 02:47 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: Australia playing XI – expected changes
With Alyssa Healy returning, Australia back to their settled XI. Molineux comes back in as well.
Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
- 02:46 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: India make three changes – playing XI
Very interesting XI from India. Shafali comes in for Pratika, Amanjot Kaur stays in but Harleen Deol misses out. Amanjot opened in the previous match. Radha Yadav chosen as the extra spinner for her left arm angle.
India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud
- 02:35 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: Alyssa Healy wins the toss and opts to BAT
Alyssa Healy is back, and explains that she's feeling healthy and ready to go. She comes in for Voll, and Wareham misses out for Molineux as expected.
Harman explains she also wanted to bat first on this surface.
- 02:32 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: Pitch report – a little bit of seam but a touch sticky
- 02:13 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: Pratika Rawal injured
A freak injury in a dead rubber of a game – it really couldn't have been worse, as far as accidents for India go. Pratika Rawal was in top form, scoring 308 runs in this tournament and averaging over 50. Suddenly, she is out, and her opening equation with Mandhana is suddenly unsettled. India's strength is suddenly a big question mark, and the pressure is now on Shafali Verma to come in out of the blue and fill that role.
- 02:00 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: India take notes from Vizag – but need to start finishing games well
India put up 330 in the league stage encounter between these two teams, but might honestly feel like they left 20-25 runs on the table with a poor showing after the 40th over. Then in response, they weren't able to take full advantage of their chances by turning the screw on Australia after they managed wickets. This wasn't an Australia-only problem and popped up against South Africa and England as well, which is something that they can no longer afford to go wrong.
- 01:42 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: Australia go unbeaten in the league stage, coast through in first place
As expected, Australia were thoroughly dominant throughout the group stage. They never really looked in danger of losing any match except arguably the one against India in Vizag, and it was business as usual with someone or the other stepping up. Almost everyone has contributed, and even the players who haven't are blessed with such talent it would be foolish to rule them out. 6 wins in this tournament already – who can deal them a first loss?
- 01:41 PM, 30 Oct 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W live cricket score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
World Cup semifinal time over in Navi Mumbai, and it's a belter of a headline clash. Hosts India, a little off-colour but with plenty of spirit, setting up a match against an Australian team that almost doesn't know how to lose. But don't expect this one to be straightforward. Plenty to discuss as we build up to the start of play in just about 1 hour, stick with us!